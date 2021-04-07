Williams Common Pleas

Noah Frisby, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Natoshia Miller, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 4.

Chrystal Osburn, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 3.

Heather Summers, Alvordton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 20.

Austin Swirles, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to four counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; 18 counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; 18 counts of having weapons while under disability, all third-degree felonies; two counts of safecracking, each a fourth-degree felony; four counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; and three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 3 and his bond was continued.

Elijah Utley, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 4.

