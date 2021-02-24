Williams Common Pleas

Michael Barnes, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 38 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. Barnes failed to stop his vehicle for a police officer on May 23, 2020, after having received a visible signal to do so, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. He also allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Brooke Champada, Bryan, appeared for possession of drugs (Xanax), a fifth-degree felony, and was given a six-month prison term.

Blaine Heisler, Bryan, appeared sentencing on a charge of failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 136 days served in jail while his case was pending. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent with a 12-month sentence reimposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation on a previous conviction for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Denzel Jordan, Blue Island, Ill., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and fined $2,000. The charge was amended from failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments