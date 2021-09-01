Williams Common Pleas

Richard Brown III, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, fined $1,250 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which alleged that on May 8, 2020 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person or another person's unborn child by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance.

John K. Shaffer, Bryan, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 16.

Jonas Zuver, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for a later date.

David Akins, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8.

Eryn Arend, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and her bond was continued.

Damien Bremmer, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and his bond was continued.

Joshua Brown, 1810 Baltimore Road, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and his bond was continued.

Tiffany Fivecoate, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and her bond was continued.

Caysee Edinger, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 7 and her bond was continued.

Braden Hahn, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and his bond was continued.

Timothy Hanna, Ney, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Joshua Stall, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and his bond was continued.

