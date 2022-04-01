Jeffrey Woods Jr., 38, address unknown, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was given a 54-month prison term with 155 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending and classified as a tier I sexual offender. The charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that on Nov. 18 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with a male victim. The gross sexual imposition charge alleged sexual contact.
Kyle Tyler, 28, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence and attempted robbery, each a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 36 months with credit for 60 days served in CCNO while his case was pending. Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed. The attempted robbery charge had been amended from robbery, a second-degree felony. The indictment alleged that on June 18, 2021, Tyler trespassed at Hutch's Rowing and Recovery on Ohio 15 in Holiday City, cutting through a fence with a bolt cutter and striking an employee there with a toolbox while attempting to commit a theft offense.
Jason Dennis, 37, Bryan,appeared for sentencing on two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 120 days in CCNO, pay a $500 fine and complete the SEARCH program. Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and fifth-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed. He was charged with possessing a stolen firearm, and is prohibited from possessing firearms because he is considered "drug dependent."
Linda Lakes, 31, Bryan, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 26. Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing. The indictment had alleged that on Aug. 30 she trespassed in an occupied structure at Williams County Road H-50, caused physical harm to another person and created a substantial risk of harm to a three-year child by violating a duty of care.
An indictment against Austin Sturtevant, 18, Edgerton, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
