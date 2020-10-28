Williams Common Pleas

William Shock Jr., 21549 Bowman Road, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, fined $2,000 and given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The jail sentence was ordered to run consecutively to 90-day sentence imposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

George Tule, Bryan, was found not guilty by Judge J.T. Stelzer of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, following a trial to the court. The charge had alleged that he caused physical harm to a household member after having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

