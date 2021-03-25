Williams Common Pleas

Maggi Miller, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term with credit for two days served in jail while her case was pending.

Steven Osborne, Bryan, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21.

Sarah Jackson, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance.

Edmond Piper, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 15 and his bond was continued.

