Williams Common Pleas
Roel Raya Jr., 427 Franklin St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
The case of Brandon Wierman, Maumee — charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony — was continued to the call of the court following a competency evaluation. He was committed to a period not to exceed six months at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo.
Brody Temple, Paulding, was accepted into the Williams County prosecutor's diversion program on charges of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
An indictment against Michael Koch, Alvordton, for two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
