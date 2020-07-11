Williams Common Pleas

Timothy Moll Jr., Montpelier, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was given a 24-month prison term.

Michael Barnes, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Justin Day-Hemenway, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Celestal Delorey, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and her $25,000 cash bond was continued.

