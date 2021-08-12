Williams Common Pleas

Michael Royal, Angola, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term. The indictment alleged that on Oct. 12 he failed to stop his vehicle as signaled to do so by a law enforcement officer.

Tyler Smith, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24 and his bond was continued.

