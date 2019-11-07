Williams Common Pleas
Tyler Wilson, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 92 days served in jail while his case was pending. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent to a 13-month prison term reimposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation on a conviction for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
Ashley Ramirez, 05821 Moser Road, Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence on condition she comply with conditions of probation.
Heather Nordness, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was schedule for Nov. 27 and her bond was continued.
