Williams Common Pleas
Daniel Yeich II, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of theft and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, given 180 days in jail with 90 days suspended and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. The vandalism charge was amended from escape, a third-degree felony.
Alan Deetz, Edon, pleaded guilty to failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 24.
Paul Lytle, 38, Montpelier, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 15.
Crystal Conforti, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and her bond was continued.
Sharon Grond, 109 Widmer St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Koch, Alvordton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 6 and his bond was continued.
Damien Pursel, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, second- and third-degree felonies; and four counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and his bond was continued.
Vanessa Rogers, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5 and his bond was continued.
Heather Ruck, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and her bond was continued.
