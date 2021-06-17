Williams Common Pleas

Jessica Conrad, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction was made and her personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Gene Ferrell, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Joshua Grubb, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 21 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Michael Shiflett II, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction was made and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

David Taylor Jr., Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Jordan Weber, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to insurance fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

