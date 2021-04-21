Williams Common Pleas

J. Tucker Harman, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 12 and his bond was continued.

Antwon Jones, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. 

Tonya Suffel, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 12 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

