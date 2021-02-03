David Allen, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, ordered to make $12,100 restitution to the victim, fined $750 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.
Dustin Carroll, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $750 and given two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for two days served while his case was pending. Charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Jermaine Livingston, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, fined $750 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.
Bronson Mock, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on community control for two years. The charge was amended from domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleged that he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
Raymond Poole, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 93 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Colton Stiltner, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 105 days served in jail while his case was pending. Charges of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Oct. 8 he broke into a home on Bryan's Walnut Street, made contact with a person protected by a protection order and caused "mental distress" to the victim.
Brooke Champada, Bryan, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.