David Allen, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, ordered to make $12,100 restitution to the victim, fined $750 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Dustin Carroll, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $750 and given two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for two days served while his case was pending. Charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Jermaine Livingston, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, fined $750 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Bronson Mock, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on community control for two years. The charge was amended from domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleged that he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

Raymond Poole, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 93 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Colton Stiltner, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 105 days served in jail while his case was pending. Charges of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Oct. 8 he broke into a home on Bryan's Walnut Street, made contact with a person protected by a protection order and caused "mental distress" to the victim.

Brooke Champada, Bryan, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10

