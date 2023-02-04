Ryan Nelson, 41, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on two counts of attempted felonious assault, each a third-degree felony; and one count of telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. He was fined $2,000 and given a 23-month prison term with credit for 149 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his cases were pending. The attempted felonious assault charges were amended from felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that on Aug. 14 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pair of Williams County Sheriff’s deputies while possessing an AK-47 rifle.
Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 14.
Cory Gallup, 32, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and his bond was continued.
Jeremy Litchfield, 34, 919 Greenbriar Lane, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 6 and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Elijah Utley, 40, Montpelier, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on two counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The case was referred to the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, for an evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.