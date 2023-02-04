Ryan Nelson, 41, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on two counts of attempted felonious assault, each a third-degree felony; and one count of telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. He was fined $2,000 and given a 23-month prison term with credit for 149 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his cases were pending. The attempted felonious assault charges were amended from felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that on Aug. 14 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pair of Williams County Sheriff’s deputies while possessing an AK-47 rifle.


