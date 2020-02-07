Williams Common Pleas
Ernesto Martinez III, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 48 months.
Michael Baldwin Jr., 21785 Ohio 18, appeared for sentencing on charges of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 55 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dylan Jordan, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday.
Dustin Currence, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26 and his $50,000 bond was continued.
Charles Landers, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Jesse Smith, Manitou Beach, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27 and his $100,000 bond was continued.
