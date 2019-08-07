Williams Common Pleas

Alec Beavers, 01353 Moser Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a six-month jail sentence and ordered to complete drug treatment programming. The charge was amended from trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

Jacob Pannell, Pioneer, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence with conditions. Charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.

Michael Sagnimeni, 634 Martin Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and fined $1,250.

Ernesto Martinez III, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and his bond was continued.

Amanda Recollet, Alvordton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Zachary Fisher, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was granted a motion to seek intervention in lieu of conviction. Proceedings were stayed pending the outcome of his treatment.

Amanda Lewis, Bryan, appeared for a hearing on a motion for intervention in lieu of conviction. The request was denied and the case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 3. Her bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.

Samantha Martinez, Defiance, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and was granted a motion to seek treatment in lieu of conviction. Proceedings were stayed pending the outcome of her treatment.

Austin York, Bryan, appeared on a charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. The case was referred to the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, to determine his competency to stand trial.

Cameron Butler, 1001 Sunday St., Defiance, had a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.

