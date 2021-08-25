Justin Lantow, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term.
Heather Ruck, Wapakoneta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. Three additional charges of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Tiffany Fivecoate, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and her bond was continued.
Richard Lee, Michigan City, Ind., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and bond was set at $5,000 cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.