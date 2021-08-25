Justin Lantow, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term.

Heather Ruck, Wapakoneta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. Three additional charges of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Tiffany Fivecoate, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and her bond was continued.

Richard Lee, Michigan City, Ind., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and bond was set at $5,000 cash.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments