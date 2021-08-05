Williams Common Pleas
Homer Hulbert, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to two counts of OVI, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Austin Schudel, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 25. The charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony. The amended charge alleges that on Sept. 1, 2020 he engaged in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Austin Swirles, Fayette, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Spencer Yoder, Bryan, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 31. He is charged with punching a 17-year-old male in the jaw on March 26 in the 1300 block of Bryan’s East High Street, causing two fractures.
Trevor Gallant, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 7 and his bond was continued.
Jonathon Gill, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and his bond was continued.
Amy Kranwinkel, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25 and his bond was continued.
Matthew Quota, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25 and his bond was continued.
Michael Shiflett II, Bryan, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He will be supervised under a drug treatment program for three years.
