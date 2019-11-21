Williams Common Pleas

Michael Buck, Maumee, appeared for a competency to stand trial hearing on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The court declared Buck competent to stand trial. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 17.

Demetrius Slaughter II, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and his bond was continued.

