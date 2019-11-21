Williams Common Pleas
Michael Buck, Maumee, appeared for a competency to stand trial hearing on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The court declared Buck competent to stand trial. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 17.
Demetrius Slaughter II, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.