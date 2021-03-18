Williams Common Pleas

John Miller, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending.

David Isaacs II, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 58 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Joseph Moser, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 15 and his bond was continued.

