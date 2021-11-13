Williams Common Pleas
Roel Raya Jr., 427 Franklin St., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 81 days served in Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending, to run concurrent with a 59-month term imposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. A charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jonas Zuver, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on two counts of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 74 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Allen Williams, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 10-month term in CCNO or the SEARCH program with credit for 97 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Caysee Edinger, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. Edinger was placed on community control for four years, fined $1,000, given a 180-day sentence in CCNO and ordered to complete a community-based correctional facility program. Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Chrystal Osburn, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, fined $750 and given a suspended 180-day sentence in CCNO.
Joshua Stall, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $1,500 and given a suspended 180-day sentence in CCNO.
Brandon Jackson, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 29.
Russell Thomas, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Dawn Colbart, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8 and her bond was continued.
Douglas Hall, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20.
Joy Herman, 36, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Kreischer III, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20.
Tara Lemmon, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Kimberly Welch, Sylvania, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.