Williams Common Pleas

Roel Raya Jr., 427 Franklin St., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 81 days served in Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending, to run concurrent with a 59-month term imposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. A charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Jonas Zuver, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on two counts of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 74 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Allen Williams, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 10-month term in CCNO or the SEARCH program with credit for 97 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Caysee Edinger, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. Edinger was placed on community control for four years, fined $1,000, given a 180-day sentence in CCNO and ordered to complete a community-based correctional facility program. Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Chrystal Osburn, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, fined $750 and given a suspended 180-day sentence in CCNO.

Joshua Stall, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $1,500 and given a suspended 180-day sentence in CCNO.

Brandon Jackson, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 29.

Russell Thomas, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 1.

Dawn Colbart, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8 and her bond was continued.

Douglas Hall, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20.

Joy Herman, 36, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

John Kreischer III, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20.

Tara Lemmon, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.

Kimberly Welch, Sylvania, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments