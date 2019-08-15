Williams Common Pleas
Donovan Joyner, 1371 Moll Ave., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony, while a charge of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Summer Moore, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a 12-month prison term and credit for 31 days served in jail while her cases were pending.
Robert Sovine, Stryker, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term with credit for 108 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Cameron Butler, 1001 Sunday St., Defiance, had a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.
