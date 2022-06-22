Jochua Smallwood, 30, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 29 and his bond was continued. He continued to be held Tuesday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been incarcerated since May 4.
Willie Jones, 26, Holgate, for illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He was given a 36-month prison term with credit for 70 days served in CCNO while his case was pending. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Alexander Mason, 26, Reading, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 85 days served in CCNO while his case was pending. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The indictment alleged that on March 3 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person with a motor vehicle.
Felipe Velasquez, 50, Bryan, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 13. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
