Williams Common Pleas

Natoshia Miller, Bryan, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. She was accepted into the county's drug court program.

Cyera Witt, Montpelier, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. She was accepted into the county's drug court program.

