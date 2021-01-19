Williams Common Pleas

Alan Deetz, Edon, pleaded not guilty to failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26 and his bond was continued.

Paul Lytle, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and his bond was continued.

