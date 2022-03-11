Alexander Mason, 26, Reading, Mich., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5 and his personal-recognizance bond was amended.
Trending Now
-
Mammoth Tech employees express disappointment
-
Regional boys basketball: Party in the paint with Antwerp-Marion Local on tap
-
All-district basketball: Wauseon's Seiler, Antwerp's Landers among top district honorees
-
D-IV district boys basketball: Antwerp pulls away from Pilots for district three-peat
-
Regional boys basketball: Antwerp smothers Marion Local, one step from state
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.