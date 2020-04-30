Williams Common Pleas
Stephen Munguia, Fayette, pleaded guilty to theft of a dangerous drug, a fourth-degree felony. He was ordered to be supervised under an intervention plan with the Williams County Probation Department for three years. The court ordered proceedings stayed pending completion of the intervention program. The charge was amended from complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, while a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. The original indictment alleged that Munguia and a co-defendant participated in a robbery in West Unity in April 2019.
Tabitha Christlieb, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 12 and her bond was continued.
Leslie Tietje, Hamilton, Ind., pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 27 and his bond was continued.
