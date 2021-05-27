BRYAN — A West Unity man was sentenced to prison here in Williams County Common Pleas Court for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine while on probation in Defiance County.
Cody Livensparger, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge J.T. Stelzer. He was given credit for 75 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his was pending.
The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the balance of a 28-month prison time reimposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation on a 2018 conviction for two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
According to court records, Livensparger had violated terms of community control in Defiance County in 2018, so a 28-month term was reimposed. He was granted early judicial release in June 2019 and placed on community control for three years, but in March 2021 he was indicted on four Williams County charges, including the two mentioned above for which he was sentenced to prison.
The drug charge alleged that he possessed 40 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 27 while the weapons charge alleged that he possessed a 9mm handgun on the same day. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his prior felony conviction.
A second count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, were dismissed in Williams County as part of the plea negotiations between Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Livensparger’s attorney, Michael Shaffer of Bryan.
A motion to revoke the defendant’s community control in Defiance County was filed in March based on his Williams County charge while the balance of his 28-month sentence from 2018 was reimposed earlier this month.
