BRYAN — A West Unity man has been sentenced to prison here in Williams County Common Pleas Court on a robbery charge.

Cody Foster, West Unity, was given a 4- to 6-year term by Judge J.T. Stelzer on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

The indictment alleged that on Aug. 9 he possessed a “deadly weapon” while attempting to commit theft at a West Unity residence. He also allegedly stole a firearm, and is prohibited from possessing a gun due to a previous conviction as a juvenile for an offense which would be considered a felony as an adult.

The robbery charge was amended from aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, while a charge of grand theft, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Foster’s attorney, Aaron Cook of Bryan.

