WAUSEON — A West Unity man has been sentenced to prison in Fulton County Common Pleas Court here for striking a police cruiser with his vehicle last year.
Judge Jeffrey Robinson handed down a sentence of 3 to 4 1/2 years on Tuesday to Mason Herzog, 19, on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office and Herzog’s attorney, Nicholas Fee.
Herzog, who previously pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 26 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered, had been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in December.
The four-count indictment alleged that on Nov. 15, he disobeyed a law enforcement officer’s order to stop his vehicle and struck a police cruiser. A press release issued by the prosecutor’s office stated that Herzog “rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser.”
Court records indicated that the cruiser was operated by a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
According to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio records, Herzog has been incarcerated there since his arrest on Nov. 15.
The Hillsdale Daily News — a newspaper in Hillsdale, Mich. — reported that Herzog also was sentenced in March to a concurrent prison term of 23-60 months for a vehicle theft in that county in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.