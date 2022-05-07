A West Unity man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for numerous theft-related charges in three area Ohio counties.
Damien Pursel, 27, was given up 13 years and three months in Williams County Common Pleas Court by Judge J.T. Stelzer on seven counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; seven counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; two counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
This was ordered to run concurrent to a six-year prison term imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Jeffrey Robinson on two counts of burglary, each a third-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The Williams County sentence also was ordered to run concurrent to a 30-month term imposed on March 17 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court by Judge Keith Schierloh on a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.
Pursel was given credit in Williams County for 297 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make more than $17,000 in restitution to the victims there. Too, he was given credit in Fulton County for 282 days served in jail and ordered to make $6,470.45 to six victims.
Numerous theft-related charges were dismissed in Williams County while an additional count of burglary, a third-degree felony; two counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; and three counts of theft from a person in a protected class, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. The Putnam County charge had been amended and a theft charge dismissed there.
