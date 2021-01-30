BRYAN — A Williams County man has entered a plea here in Williams County Common Pleas Court on an amended robbery charge.
Cody Foster, West Unity, pleaded guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
The indictment alleges that on Aug. 9 he possessed a “deadly weapon” while attempting to commit theft at a West Unity residence. He also allegedly stole a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a previous conviction as a juvenile for an offense which would be considered a felony as an adult.
The robbery charge was amended from aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, while a charge of grand theft, a third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Foster’s attorney, Aaron Cook of Bryan.
