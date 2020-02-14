WAUSEON — A Fulton County woman was picked up on a secret indictment through the Fulton County grand jury on Monday.

Amber L. Barnett, 19, Wauseon, was indicted on seven counts: one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Drug charges include one count of complicity to commit aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of permitting drug abuse, all fifth-degree felonies.

According to the Fulton County Common Pleas Court records, on or about Jan. 17-18, Barnett allegedly caused the reckless homicide of Kevin McFarland, Swanton. In addition, she also allegedly caused harm to Bobby Foster, address unavailable.

Barnett allegedly prepared or distributed a schedule I or II controlled substance and permitted her vehicle to be used in the trafficking.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barnett on Tuesday and transported her to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. An arraignment was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Her bond was set at $50,000 with no 10% cash allowance.

