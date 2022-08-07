WAUSEON — A warrant was issued this past weekend for a Wauseon man charged with the death of a female child.
According to a Wauseon Police Department press release, Devon Harris, 27, has been implicated in the murder of a three-year-old girl who died from injuries he allegedly caused last week.
City police began investigating the case on Tuesday afternoon after assisting rescue personnel when the child was reported to be having seizures. The location of this incident was not mentioned in the press release.
Found unresponsive, the child (Gemma Thompson) initially was taken to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, before being transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with injuries sustained through "trauma." Police were notified Thursday evening that the child had passed away.
According to public records, Wauseon police filed two complaints Friday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court alleging that Harris initially caused "serious physical harm" to the child on Tuesday, and her death on Thursday "as a proximate result of ... committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree ... ."
The respective charges pending against Harris are felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and murder, an unclassified felony.
Persons with information about the incident or Harris' whereabouts are asked to call the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-2821.
Harris' address was listed in court records as lot 14 at 250 E. Linfoot Street — a manufactured home park — just north of the city's downtown.
He has had prior brushes with local law enforcement and the court system.
In August 2018, he was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to a three-year prison term on a charge of complicity to commit burglary, a second-degree felony. The charge had been reduced from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
This was preceded by a conviction in 2016 in the same court for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control, but violated its conditions and was sentenced to prison in 2017 for eight months.
