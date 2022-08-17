WAUSEON — A Wauseon grand jury here has indicted a local man for the death of a child earlier this month.
Devon Harris, 27, Wauseon, is charged with murder, an unclassified felony; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, second- and third-degree felonies.
The murder charges allege that on Aug. 2 he injured a three-year-old child, Gemma Thompson, who died two days later, according to Wauseon police. Initially she was taken by rescue personnel to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, before being flown by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.
The four other charges are related to the same incident and conduct involving Thompson. If Harris' case were to go to trial a jury may have to decide, for example, whether he is guilty of murder or involuntary manslaughter, but not both.
Harris' case has been scheduled for an initial appearance on the indictment at 1:30 p.m. today in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.
He was being held Wednesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been incarcerated since his arrest on Aug. 8
Among the others indicted by the same grand jury were:
• Timothy Bigley, 58, Wauseon, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a firearm on July 28 when he is prohibited from doing so as well as methamphetamine.
• Jamall Tripp, 38, Wauseon, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 7, having been convicted two or more times of domestic violence or assault.
• David Vasquez, 32, Wauseon, for voyeurism, a fifth felony. He allegedly videotaped, filmed, photographed, otherwise recorded, spied or eavesdropped upon a minor in a state of nudity.
• Alana Venia, 52, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jerod Yedica, 32, Archbold, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
