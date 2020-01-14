WAUSEON — Officials are investigating a fire late Sunday afternoon in Wauseon that may be the result of an arson. Suspects have been identified.
According to Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder, firefighters were called to 559 S. Shoop Ave. for a report of a blaze in an empty woodframe pole barn located behind Los Mariachi’s Restaurant.
Assisting at the scene were fire crews from Delta, Archbold and Morenci, Mich. Damage was estimated at approximately $25,000.
The Ohio Fire Marshal was contacted and fire officials are investigating the suspicious fire.
As of Monday afternoon, the Wauseon Police reported that suspects have been identified and charges are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.