OAKWOOD — A State Bank and Trust Company branch here was robbed Wednesday morning, and authorities have issued an aggravated robbery warrant for the person they believe is responsible.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, a man entered the bank at 218 N. First St. around 9:12 a.m. dressed in dark pants and a light-colored hooded jacket with a black stripe. He was wearing a mask, a ball hat and gloves while carrying a blue bag.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Landers noted.
He is believed to be David Abram Ziesel, 40, West Palm Beach, Fla., who is on federal probation in that city for an armed bank robbery.
According to Landers, Ziesel was last seen leaving the Oakwood bank around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving an early 2000s model Chevrolet cargo van, possibly with Indiana registration VTH394. That license plate returns to a different vehicle and is expired, but returns to the suspect, he noted in a press release.
Ziesel was seen earlier in the morning wearing dark baggy sweat pants, a long sleeve blue Chicago Bears T-shirt and dark tennis shoes, Landers explained.
“Ziesel will be considered armed and dangerous until he is apprehended, even though he didn’t brandish a weapon,” the sheriff stated.
“I credit the cooperation of several agencies acting quickly and communicating timely to leading to this point in the investigation,” Landers added. “My investigators will continue working with agencies across the state and country to track this guy down. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio has been instrumental in our investigation. Their agency interacted with Ziesel yesterday, and I couldn’t thank them enough for their assistance in our case today.”
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office continues working with the Oakwood Police Department and the FBI.
Persons with information regarding this investigation or any other crime are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791. They also can leave information via Facebook by searching Facebook/Paulding County Sheriff’s Office or viewing the department’s website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com where they can leave an email for the sheriff.
An anonymous tip may also be left via the website by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking on “send us an anonymous tip.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.