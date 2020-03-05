The Sherwood area man who allegedly killed his grandfather and injured two other persons Sunday has waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Defiance Municipal Court.
Dustin Vogelsong, 33, 05704 Behnfeldt Road, Sherwood, waived the hearing Wednesday morning via video on a charge of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and was bound over to a county grand jury.
He continues to be held without bond — a measure ordered Monday by Defiance Municipal Judge John Rohrs III — and was returned to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he’s been held since his arrest Sunday evening.
A preliminary hearing in municipal court only would have determined if probable cause existed to continue holding Vogelsong on the initial charge filed by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. His case now will go before a county grand jury in common pleas court later this month, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He said his office “is awaiting all of the results of the entire investigation, which is still being completed, including all the information from the coroner, as well as the information from the investigators before any final decision is made on charges. We anticipate there will be additional charges.”
These likely will relate to the other persons allegedly harmed by Vogelsong during a violent incident around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at his residence northwest of Sherwood.
According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, Vogelsong struck his grandfather (Larry Vogelsong, 74, of rural Bryan) multiple times by punching and kicking him; assaulted and seriously injured his live-in girlfriend, Lindsey Beek; and caused minor injuries to his grandmother, Dorothy Vogelsong.
After allegedly causing physical harm to those three persons and breaking windows in his residence, Dustin Vogelsong left the scene with his and Beek’s two daughters — ages 7 and 3 — before dropping them off at a residence near Hillsdale, Mich. He was taken into custody by a Williams County Sheriff’s deputy and Ohio Highway Patrol trooper near Edon several hours after the violent incident at his home.
A preliminary report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined that Larry Vogelsong died of blunt force trauma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.