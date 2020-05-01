A Defiance County grand jury has indicted the Ney area man who allegedly killed his grandfather during a brutal assault two months ago.
Dustin Vogelsong, 29, 05704 Behnfeldt Road, is charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, each a second-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Vogelsong is charged with a variety of offenses stemming from an incident and assault on March 1 at the defendant’s home at Behnfeldt Road, west of Ney.
The aggravated murder charge alleges that he caused the death of his grandfather, Larry Vogelsong, 74, Bryan, by striking him repeatedly with his fists. The assault occurred outside the home.
He also allegedly struck and injured his live-in girlfriend (Lindsey Beek), which prompted the aggravated murder charge and two felonious assault counts. Murray said Vogelsong caused physical harm to her while, the second count alleges the use of a snow shovel in the assault.
Two kidnapping charges allege that he left the scene in a vehicle with his two daughters — ages 7 and 3 — later dropping them off at a residence near Hillsdale, Mich. Kidnapping charges were returned because Vogelsong removed them while fleeing from a crime, according to Murray.
The charges are second-degree felonies rather than first-degree felonies because the girls were freed unharmed, he said.
The aggravated robbery charge alleges that Vogelsong took his grandfather’s car while fleeing the scene.
The last charge (cruelty to companion animals) alleges that Vogelsong killed a pet cat in the home with a hammer in the home — in front of one of the children.
If convicted of aggravated murder, Vogelsong could be sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to Murray.
“Obviously, it’s a very serious, very tragic incident,” he said. “We’ll have to let the criminal process run its course.”
Murray said the incident was “an outgrowth of an argument” that had started earlier. He explained that Larry Vogelsong and his wife — grandparents of Dustin Vogelsong — had come to the home to babysit.
Sheriff Doug Engel said they were going to watch the children as Beek “was going to take him (Vogelsong) to an appointment.” Authorities would not comment publicly on the nature of the appointment.
Engel told The Crescent-News in March that Dustin Vogelsong planned to leave the residence with the two girls when his grandfather tried unsuccessfully to intervene. The subsequent assault took place in front of the two girls, according to authorities.
“It’s difficult when it’s a family crime like this because you had young children that were present at the time, and the fact they will have to grow up living with these memories forever of what they saw,” said Engel, whose office investigated the case.
Vogelsong was arrested by an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper in northwest Williams County, just hours after the incident.
The girls were unharmed and returned to their family, after being left at the residence near Hillsdale, Mich.
Vogelsong is represented by Toledo attorney Christopher Zografides, who has filed a motion in common pleas court requesting that his client undergo a psychological evaluation. He is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
