NAPOLEON — A Henry County judge here has returned a verdict in the trial of a Napoleon man charged in what a prosecutor called a "road rage" incident.
Judge John Collier found Gary Eitzman, 53, guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, following a bench trial on March 2 in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
The judge continued Eitzman's personal recognizance bond and ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 25.
"We're pleased with the decision and we felt confidence in our presentation of the case," Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News.
Following testimony on March 2, Collier had ordered that Howe-Gebers and Eitzman's attorney — Christopher Hallett of Swanton — submit legal briefs concerning the term "knowingly" as it pertained to the charge. Collier made his decision via a court filing, which was recorded this week.
Eitzman was found guilty of an incident on Oct. 20, 2019, that Howe-Gebers described as "road rage."
Specifically, the charge alleges that Eitzman "intentionally turned" the wheel of his vehicle into another vehicle which had pulled beside his on Ohio 110, about one mile west of the Damascus Bridge, south of Liberty Center.
While no injuries resulted from the crash, Howe-Gebers said both airbags deployed in the alleged victim's vehicle.
Eitzman had been indicted by a Henry County grand jury on the above charge in January 2020. He is free on bond.
