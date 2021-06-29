The jury trial of a rural Defiance man charged with causing a two-vehicle crash while under the influence and leaving the scene opened Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Loren Smith Jr., 31, 12095 The Bend Road, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony; vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; OVI, a third-degree felony; and failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony.
The charges alleged that on March 7, 2019 he caused a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 18, just west of the Ohio 15/18 split in Defiance County’s Noble Township that injured the other driver.
According to the defendant’s attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance, Smith is contending that he was not the driver.
“The whole defense is he wasn’t the one driving the vehicle,” he told The Crescent-News Monday.
Authorities not only allege that Smith caused the crash, but was under the influence of alcohol at the time and then left the scene. With prior OVI convictions on his record, Smith’s OVI charge is a third-degree felony while the vehicular assault is elevated to a second-degree felony due to the alcohol allegation.
A crash report prepared by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post alleges that Smith was eastbound on Ohio 18 at about 6 a.m. on March 7, 2019 when he attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Casey Huepenbecker, 30, 523 Pearl St., causing a collision. He then allegedly left the scene.
Huepenbecker was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with “suspected serious injury,” according to the crash report.
The trial was expected to resume this morning and conclude today, according to Weber.
The state’s case is being presented by Steve Furnas, an assistant county prosecutor.
