EDGERTON — An two-vehicle collision this morning near here resulted in one fatality and one man seriously injured.
According to Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, troopers responded to the scene of the crash at 8:22 a.m. on U.S. 6 near County Road 6, just east of Edgerton.
One of the drivers, Shelley Armstrong, 60, Edgerton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, John Kinney, 79, West Liberty, was transported to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan for serious injuries after being extricated by mechanical means. He was later flown by air ambulance to the Toledo Hospital.
According to Highway Patrol troopers, Kinney was driving a 2021 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 6 when his vehicle traveled left of center, striking Armstrong's 2016 Buick Regal. After impact, Kinney's vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and hit a utility junction box.
U.S. 6 was restricted to one lane for approximately 90 minutes because of the crash, the Patrol noted.
Assisting troopers on the scene was the Edgerton Police Department, Edgerton Fire and Rescue and the Williams County Prosecutor's Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
