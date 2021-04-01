The recent indictment of numerous individuals for a marijuana trafficking enterprise that allegedly used U.S. 24 as a transportation corridor (see related story) serves as a reminder of the criminal activity associated with the federal four-lane route.
No local authorities were involved in the investigation that resulted in those indictments as it was handled by federal law enforcement officers. But local lawmen are very familiar with the amount of drugs moving on U.S. 24 on any given day.
They say a lot of drugs — marijuana, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and others — are transported via the road, which became four lanes over a decade ago following a long-awaited expansion project.
“Absolutely, there’s a ton of drugs,” said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. “I think it’s a huge drug route.”
Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender called U.S. 24 “a major pipeline” for drugs and “a major route” for the “Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Toledo and the Detroit area.”
“(U.S.) 24 has become a main travel corridor,” agreed Lt. Robert Ashenfelter, commander of the Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post, which includes U.S. 24 in Henry County. (Ashenfelter also had served as commander of the Defiance post responsible for U.S. 24 previous to his recent transfer to Bowling Green.) “... Any kind of drug pipeline usually has an east-west or north-south route. If you take a look at a Google map it’s going to run across 24. We do regularly work it and canvass it on a regular basis for illegal activity.”
According to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, “there’s a lot of drugs going through there (U.S. 24).”
Nofziger observed that the “easiness of the traffic flow” is “where your main corridors” are located.
While not lamenting U.S. 24’s expansion to four lanes, Nofziger noted that when “the state decided to make it into a four-lane highway,” officials knew this could create significant drug transportation routes “because that’s something known — that main corridors are heavily used by illegal trafficking.”
But despite authorities agreeing that U.S. 24 is a main route for moving significant drug amounts, large busts on the road are fairly rare.
That’s because as long as drug couriers are operating their vehicles within the confines of traffic laws and unless authorities have knowledge about their cargo, there isn’t much authorities can do to intercept them. In most cases, authorities need a traffic-related reason to stop a vehicle.
And even then, there is no guarantee that a drug courier will be uncovered.
“We have been fooled before, absolutely,” said Ashenfelter. “Criminals have no morals and have no rules, and we have to do things within the confines of the law. So, we have to be very articulate and very methodical with everything we do.”
Nofziger and Engel are hopeful a more concerted drug interdiction effort can be made in the future on main corridors like U.S. 24 utilizing local law enforcement agencies’ considerable canine resources.
“Every county has a very healthy canine team,” said Nofziger. “As far as utilizing that more, we’ve discussed this and we plan on doing this and seeing how it works. If we get one out of 100 it’s more than we had.”
“We had plans before COVID, but COVID kind of put it to rest,” explained Engel. “Now, we’re going to regenerate, and everybody involved in the drug unit and the Highway Patrol will participate.”
The MAN Unit is composed of 10 agencies — sheriff’s offices in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties as well as police departments in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance and Napoleon.
Bodenbender noted that he has a couple of younger deputies who aggressively watch U.S. 24 when they have time.
“We haven’t really hit anything big yet, but they do find a lot of small-time stuff,” he said.
With northwest Ohio being within reach of many metro areas — Chicago, Toledo, Detroit, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, for example — criminals have come through the local area with regulatory for years, noted Nofziger. For example, U.S. 20 in Fulton County was a major route in the 1920s to Chicago.
“Back in the day that was the main corridor for Chicago,” he said. “They called it the old Chicago Turnpike back in the ‘Roaring 20s.’ That’s where the mobsters used to travel. U.S. 20 was the mobster corridor.”
