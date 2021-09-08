PAULDING — Two persons who were caught in the act of stealing property from a property on the north end of Paulding County have entered pleas to charges here.
Bobby Thompson, 43, Scott, pleaded guilty in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor, while William Wehby Jr., 53, Paulding, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, each a first-degree felony; two counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of receiving stolen property, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in each case and the defendants' bonds were continued. Sentencing was scheduled for each defendant on Oct. 4.
The charges allege that during a period from November through mid-June when they were arrested, the two men stole property from a number of Paulding County locations. The defendants targeted vacant properties or buildings, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
They were arrested by authorities on June 16 after an hours-long search in the Arthur area. The two allegedly were spotted stealing goods from an unoccupied building at 23092 Ohio 66, south of Defiance, by the property owner.
Authorities were contacted while the two men fled. They remained at-large for a few hours before their arrest in a wooded area after being spotted by landowners walking in a field.
According to the indictment, Thompson also trespassed in unoccupied structures on May 26 (taking 15 car batteries), on Dec. 29 (taking a TV and tools) and on Nov. 10 (taking jewelry, coins and property).
Wehby is also charged with the Nov. 10 and Dec. 29 break-ins as well as one on Nov. 24 when he allegedly stole a garden tiller.
