Two persons have been sentenced to prison terms in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in a pair of unrelated domestic cases.
Erin Risk, 36, 116 East St., was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of endangering children, a second-degree felony, with credit for 208 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while her case was pending.
Risk had pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 20 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. She pleaded to the charge brought by a county grand jury in August 2021.
The single-charge indictment had alleged that on July 20, 2021 she and a co-defendant, Timothy Eubanks-Bruce, 116 East St., "administered excessive corporal punishment or other excessive physical disciplinary measures" to a six-year-old child living in the residence, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. This action caused the child "serious physical harm," authorities indicated.
A charge of child endangering, a second-degree felony, remains pending against Eubanks-Bruce, in common pleas court. A jury trial had been scheduled for June 27.
In an unrelated matter, Douglas Blade, 50, Hicksville, was given a 45-month prison sentence by Schmenk on charges of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was given credit for 57 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
The attempted abduction charge was amended from abduction, a third-degree felony, while a second count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Blade's attorney, Danny Hill II, and Murray's office.
A charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Blade was charged in one case during an incident on Dec. 14 that began as a domestic incident with his girlfriend at the Marathon gas station on Hicksville's High Street, and continued in a vehicle. The abduction charge had alleged that Blade forced the woman inside the vehicle before he drove to Antwerp where he dropped her off.
The woman sustained minor injuries, according to Hicksville police.
The gross sexual imposition charge was from a separate incident and alleged that Blade had forced sexual contact with another person.
He had been indicted in July 2020 for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. However, one count was amended to gross sexual imposition while a second rape charge was dismissed.
