Two persons who entered pleas to indictments amended from more serious offenses were sentenced to prison terms recently in separate cases in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
In one, Jamison Crysel, 19, Stryker (CCNO), was given a 48-month term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender requiring lifetime registration of his residential address and given credit for 137 days served in jail while his case was pending.
The charge alleged that he engaged in coerced sexual conduct with a 17-year-old girl.
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony — part of an indictment returned by a county grand jury in November — was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Crysel's attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
"After consultation with the victim and consideration of all of the available information, and based on the defendant's agreement to plead, it was determined that the sexual battery conviction, which carries lifetime sex offender registration requirements, as well as prison time imposed by the court, was an acceptable outcome in the matter," Murray told The Crescent-News.
In a separate case, Bobbie Spilker, 46, 15650 Highland Center Road, was given a 48-month prison sentence by Schmenk on charges of burglary and attempted felonious assault, each a third-degree felony.
Additionally, she was ordered to pay restitution of $232 to the victim.
The burglary charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, while the other charge was a lesser included offense of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Those charges had been returned by a county grand jury last June, but were amended as part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and Spilker's attorney, who was also Elizabeth Smith.
The indictment alleged that Spilker trespassed in a residence on Defiance's Hopkins Street where the defendant struck an female adult with her fists, causing physical harm.
