Two persons implicated in a May robbery and assault in Defiance have been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to prison terms.
And a plea has been entered in a separate robbery case (see below).
Shawn Curtzwiler, 23, Orient, pleaded guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony, and was given a prison term of five- to 7 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
The defendant also was ordered to make $2,281 restitution to the victim and given credit for 56 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending. He will be eligible for early judicial release after serving four years, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The robbery charge was amended from aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, while a charge of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and Curtzwiler's attorney, Jeff Horvath of Defiance.
Also sentenced to prison in the same case was Bailey Slusser, 21, Bradford (a town near Dayton).
He was given a 54-month prison term by Schmenk and ordered to make $5,468.78 restitution to the victim for out-of-pocket medical expenses. Slusser becomes eligible for early judicial release after serving six months in prison.
Slusser and Curtzwiler were indicted by a county grand jury in June along with Slusser's sister (Emily Slusser of Bradford).
According to Murray, the defendants "held another individual (Taylor Swartzlander) against his will" and transported him "from a location in Michigan to a location here (Seneca Street near Kingsbury Park) in Defiance" where he was robbed of cash.
Swartzlander also was assaulted and beaten up, sustaining bruising and possibly a concussion, the prosecutor explained. The victim was not hospitalized, but was treated for injuries, according to Murray.
He told The Crescent-News that the victim's injuries could have been worse, but for a passer-by who saw the assault and contacted authorities.
"One of the reasons he didn't get hurt worse is someone saw it going on and called it in," explained Murray. "Good police work was done, and we appreciate the passer-by that reported the crime in progress. It's important for people to be willing to do that."
Emilee Slusser has entered guilty pleas to robbery, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony, and is awaiting sentencing in February.
In an unrelated case, Davion Baker, 19, Grand Rapids, Mich., pleaded no contest in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to robbery, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
While Baker is being held in CCNO pending sentencing, Murray said warrants remain pending for his arrest on similar crimes in Georgia, Indiana and Michigan.
His Defiance County adult co-defendant — Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19, Grand Rapids, Mich. — pleaded guilty recently in common pleas court to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and robbery, a third-degree felony. He was given a 54-month prison term.
He and Baker were implicated in the June 15 robbery of Defiance's North Clinton Street Verizon store. They fled in a vehicle and were apprehended just west of Defiance following a crash.
