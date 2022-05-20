Two local men were recently given prison terms in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on separate child sexual abuse cases.
Jonathan Pontious, 30, Stryker (CCNO), was given a 54-month prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender — requiring him to regularly register his address with authorities for 25 years after his release — and given credit for time served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending. He has been held there since March 5, 2021, according to CCNO records.
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Prosecutor Morris Murray and Pontious' attorney, Amber VanGunten of Sylvania. Murray also agreed not to oppose judicial release after the defendant serves three years in prison.
The gross sexual imposition charge alleged that Pontious had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
VanGunten told Schmenk that the incident occurred while Pontious was intoxicated, saying it was "out of character." She added that her client "has no memory" of the incident, "so he has no defense."
Pontious declined to make a statement when asked by the court if he wished to do so.
In an unrelated case, Adam Kissner, 31, 417 E. Broadway Ave., appeared for sentencing on six counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, according to Murray's office.
He was given a 12-month prison by Schmenk on two of the charges and placed on intensive supervised probation following his release on the other four charges with a 16-year prison term reserved if he violates probationary terms. He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender — requiring him to regularly register his address with authorities for life after his release — and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with juveniles.
The charges involved three victims, according to Murray. One was a 12-year-old boy while the other two — which came to light while the case involving the other victim was pending — involved children who were two years old and five years old at the time.
The charges upon which Kissner was convicted alleged that he had sexual contact with the victims.
A more series charge of rape, a first-degree felony, was dismissed, along with an additional count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
Kissner was represented by Defiance attorney Peter Seibel.
