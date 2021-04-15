Two defendants charged in separate assault cases have been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Cory Comer, 29, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; endangering children, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk. He was given credit for 81 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
The sentence was made to run consecutive to the balance of a 30-month prison time reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction (two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies).
A second count of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Comer’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
The indictment had alleged that on Jan. 18 Comer strangled his live-in girlfriend to the point where she lost consciousness while two children were present. According to Murray, the victim was treated and released at an area hospital.
In a separate case, Phenix Mojica, 20, Edgerton, was placed on community control by Schmenk on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, while a 30-month prison term was reserved if he violates probationary terms.
He also was ordered to make $2,763.03 restitution to the victim and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
A grand jury indictment originally had alleged that on Sept. 4 he struck a male victim in the head with a baseball bat, requiring medical treatment and stitches. The injury was not life-threatening, according to Murray.
The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony while a second count of felonious assault was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Hill, who represented Mojica.
Murray stated that the sentencing recommendation put forth by his office was based on the victim’s request that Mojica “receive treatment instead of imprisonment.”
